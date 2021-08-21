Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction caught on camera

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a what appears to be an abduction caught on tape.

Surveillance video shows it all unfolding from in front of Target on Perimeter Drive in Midlothian. Investigators say officers responded around 8:55 pm Friday to a report of a suspicious incident.

In the video, you can see a female walk up to a medium size, newer model, white Mazda, a passenger exits the vehicle, grabs the woman and places her in the trunk. The vehicle immediately left the scene.

Investigators say they believe the man and woman might know each other but want to make sure a crime has not been committed. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them or call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-1251.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.