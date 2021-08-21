Chesterfield County honors Little League softball stars

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Little League Softball World Series may have wrapped up on Wednesday, but there’s still plenty of hype surrounding the Chesterfield squad that fell just one win shy of a championship.

Community leaders held a celebration to honor Chesterfield Little League on Friday night at Manchester High School. The team, which won district, state and regional tournaments to earn a trip to the World Series, received medals commemorating its achievements, and each player was given a challenge coin, symbolizing the adversity they overcame during their run.

“To do so well through so much adversity, they deserved to be celebrated and we’ll celebrate them here tonight,” said Jim Holland, Chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

The ceremony was held in front of family, friends and fans in the high school’s auditorium. Some brought the same signs they displayed while attending games at the World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

This marked the first time Chesterfield had appeared in the Little League World Series. The team was the first Virginia squad to appear in the finals since McLean did so in 2013. No Virginia team has won the event since 2005 (also McLean).

“It’s fantastic just to see everybody,” said Rosemary Fitzgerald, Chesterfield Little League’s president. “People from the community, the city, the school board, all the families... getting everybody together. It was awesome.”

Chesterfield returned home late Wednesday night from Greenville after falling to Oklahoma in the title game.

The celebration will continue on Saturday night when the squad will be honored at The Diamond prior to the start of the Flying Squirrels’ game against Erie.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.