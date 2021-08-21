All Food Lion locations will host open interviews

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Aug. 24, all 1,100 Food Lion locations will be hosting open interviews.

Applicants will be able to go to the nearest Food Lion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet with a team member to discuss available opportunities. Positions such as full-time, part-time and seasonal, will vary by store.

A similar hiring event took place in July which resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.

For a list of Food Lion locations, click here. If you can not attend the hiring event, click here to apply.

