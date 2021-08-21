Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

All Food Lion locations will host open interviews

Positions such as full-time, part-time and seasonal, will vary by store.
Positions such as full-time, part-time and seasonal, will vary by store.(Food Lion)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Aug. 24, all 1,100 Food Lion locations will be hosting open interviews.

Applicants will be able to go to the nearest Food Lion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet with a team member to discuss available opportunities. Positions such as full-time, part-time and seasonal, will vary by store.

A similar hiring event took place in July which resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.

For a list of Food Lion locations, click here. If you can not attend the hiring event, click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday

Latest News

Taste Test Tuesday With Carrabba's Italian Grill
Taste Test Tuesday With Carrabba's Italian Grill
The free festival will feature fitness stations, exercise demos and local vendors.
First-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival to be held at Chimborazo Park
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation called, ‘Civilian Response...
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host presentation on active shooters
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect