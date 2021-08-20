Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia campuses take steps to reduce waste

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia colleges and universities are taking steps to be more sustainable.

Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order 77 said campuses must remove single-use plastics, so universities in the Valley are moving to reduce waste.

RefillRenew has sustainable options that college students will be seeing more of. (WHSV)
RefillRenew has sustainable options that college students will be seeing more of. (WHSV)(WHSV)

James Madison University posted on social media to remind students that they will see fewer single-use plastics; like straws, bottles and bags, on campus this year. They will give out and sell reusable straws and bottles to replace those items.

RefillRenew owner Mandy Drumheller says the order is a step in the right direction, but she said she worries about the lack of substitutions.

“Governor Northam’s executive order is a great first step, as long as there are compostable single-use items to be had. Sourcing them is tough, I know from trying to stock the store,” Drumheller said.

Drumheller says she started RefillRenew when Staunton’s plastic recycling program went away. She says she wanted to provide the community with an alternative to single-use items.

She says she’s excited to see any steps toward sustainability.

“I hope the executive order means that more people will come up with better solutions. I hope that composting becomes a great option for universities,” she said.

She says developments need to be made in the world of to-go food.

“It’s hard to find compostable to-go items and then even harder to find places to compost those items when you’re done with them,” said Drumheller.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.
Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59
Tara Drooker
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday

Latest News

Taste Test Tuesday With Carrabba's Italian Grill
Taste Test Tuesday With Carrabba's Italian Grill
The free festival will feature fitness stations, exercise demos and local vendors.
First-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival to be held at Chimborazo Park
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation called, ‘Civilian Response...
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host presentation on active shooters
L to R: Clifton Williams & Derek Zbyszinski
Head of Richmond Christian School, Business Manager charged with failing to report abuse, neglect
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed in overnight East End shooting