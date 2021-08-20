Healthcare Pros
Va. school board to reconsider transgender student policies

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Virginia school board has scheduled a special meeting next week to reconsider a policy change to protect transgender students that the board voted down this week.

The Daily Press reports that at the meeting Thursday the Newport News School Board will get another presentation on the policy change and procedures before voting on reconsidering them.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-1 with one member abstaining, rejected a change to the district’s equity policy that would have more explicitly protected transgender students.

State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

