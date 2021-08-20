Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Biocomplexity Institute releases delta variant model

(FILE)
(FILE)(Associated Press)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute has put out a model predicting a spike of delta variant cases in late August.

The model shows a possibility of 1,531 cases at its peak in the first week of UVA undergrad classes.

“The really good news is the vaccine works wonderfully well against the delta variant,” UVA Medical Center Dr. Bill Petri said. ”So that vaccine that we all received last winter, spring is still very effective even though this is a mutated virus.”

The model shows predictions, not forecasts. These numbers are possibilities depending on continued attitudes towards the virus and vaccination efforts in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
Hopewell Schools closed Friday due to ‘critical staffing shortages’
Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
News to Know for Aug. 20: Hopewell schools’ closed; Hospitals divert patients; Cloudy, scattered showers
Cobra Cabana and Hot For Pizza are taking voluntary precaution measures, hoping to avoid an...
Restaurant worker contracts COVID, owners voluntarily taking new precautions

Latest News

Some Chesterfield County parents are concerned about the return of in-person learning as...
Some Chesterfield parents concerned as students head back to school
School (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Va. school board to reconsider transgender student policies
Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.
Saturday’s show at Beacon Theatre postponed due to positive COVID case
Between convincing vaccine skeptics and preparing for a booster, Richmond health leaders have...
Richmond struggles with low COVID-19 vaccination rates