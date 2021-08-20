Healthcare Pros
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp

Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fans of seafood may want to take a close look inside the freezer.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration said the products may be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause nausea, diarrhea and vomiting in the health, as well as serious illness in the young and elderly.

Among the brand names affected by this recall: Chicken of the Sea, Harbor Banks, Sandbar and Wellsley Farms.

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May of this year.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness to date associated with the products.

Consumers who bought them are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

