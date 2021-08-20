Healthcare Pros
Saturday’s show at Beacon Theatre postponed due to positive COVID case

Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.
Beacon Theatre in Hopewell.(The Beacon Theatre Hopewell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Beacon Theatre says its show scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The theatre said a crew member of Almost Queen tested positive for the virus.

The show is being rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Tickets already purchased for the show will be valid for the new date.

The theatre said Friday’s show and all other scheduled shows are proceeding as scheduled.

Here is a look at upcoming shows through September:

  • 8/20 (Fri) Pure Prairie League + East of Hollywood
  • 8/21 (Sat) Almost Queen (A Tribute to Queen) Postponed to Friday 1/28/22
  • 8/22 (Sun) Todd Snider
  • 8/27 (Fri) Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
  • 8/28 (Sat) Ronnie Milsap
  • 9/2 (Thu) Leonid & Friends (Chicago Tribute)
  • 9/10 (Fri) Nightrain - The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience
  • 9/12 (Sun) Molly Hatchet + Double Down
  • 9/17 (Fri) John Kay of Steppenwolf
  • 9/23 (Thu) Cold + Waiting For Eternity & Divide The Fall
  • 9/25 (Sat) Firefall

