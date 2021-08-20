Restaurant worker contracts COVID, owners voluntarily taking new precautions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond restaurants are taking no chances after one of the workers caught COVID-19. Now Cobra Cabana and Hot For Pizza are taking some voluntary precaution measures hoping to avoid an outbreak.

In order to keep customers coming and to keep everyone safe, owners are making some changes. One of them, all employees will voluntarily mask up.

“We’re not going to require the patrons to yet but we ask them if they will - just like right before the mandate got lifted - where you can come into our restaurant but maybe take the mask off when you’re at your seat but be courteous. It’s all about being a courteous person, you know,” said owner Herbie Averenthy.

The same goes for his restaurant down the road, Hot For Pizza.

“We’re not going to require vax cards. We’re just saying ‘hey, it would be great at this point if you didn’t come until you are vaxxed,’” he added.

Why are they doing this? The company explained it all on social media Thursday.

“A vaxxed staff member was exposed and tested positive. We are all vaxxed and it still happened, so after taking tests and cleaning, we are back to our pandemic protocols…” the post said.

“We don’t know if things are going to get worse. I don’t want things to get worse, but if they do, we know what we did and what worked before, so we’re just going to keep doing it,” Averenthy said.

Owners understand they may get some pushback.

“I apologize to anyone it offends. I am no scientist and I am no doctor. I trust scientists. I don’t trust Facebook commenters with no expertise whatsoever…All we’re trying to do is stay safe for our staff, for ourselves, for our families, for our patrons, and I think that’s just being a good friend and a neighbor,” he said.

The restaurants are urging customers to get vaccinated. The staffer who tested positive is expected to be OK.

