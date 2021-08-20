Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Restaurant worker contracts COVID, owners voluntarily taking new precautions

By Brent Solomon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond restaurants are taking no chances after one of the workers caught COVID-19. Now Cobra Cabana and Hot For Pizza are taking some voluntary precaution measures hoping to avoid an outbreak.

In order to keep customers coming and to keep everyone safe, owners are making some changes. One of them, all employees will voluntarily mask up.

“We’re not going to require the patrons to yet but we ask them if they will - just like right before the mandate got lifted - where you can come into our restaurant but maybe take the mask off when you’re at your seat but be courteous. It’s all about being a courteous person, you know,” said owner Herbie Averenthy.

The same goes for his restaurant down the road, Hot For Pizza.

“We’re not going to require vax cards. We’re just saying ‘hey, it would be great at this point if you didn’t come until you are vaxxed,’” he added.

Why are they doing this? The company explained it all on social media Thursday.

“A vaxxed staff member was exposed and tested positive. We are all vaxxed and it still happened, so after taking tests and cleaning, we are back to our pandemic protocols…” the post said.

“We don’t know if things are going to get worse. I don’t want things to get worse, but if they do, we know what we did and what worked before, so we’re just going to keep doing it,” Averenthy said.

Owners understand they may get some pushback.

“I apologize to anyone it offends. I am no scientist and I am no doctor. I trust scientists. I don’t trust Facebook commenters with no expertise whatsoever…All we’re trying to do is stay safe for our staff, for ourselves, for our families, for our patrons, and I think that’s just being a good friend and a neighbor,” he said.

The restaurants are urging customers to get vaccinated. The staffer who tested positive is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Henrico postpones back-to-school kickoff event
Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
Hopewell Schools closed Friday due to ‘critical staffing shortages’
Woodrow Wilson Birthplace is located in Staunton, VA.
Woodrow Wilson Library strives to tell whole story of a complicated legacy