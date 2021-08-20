Healthcare Pros
Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Tara Drooker
Tara Drooker(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond Christian School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student.

According to the investigation Tara Drooker, 31, of Richmond, was a teacher at Richmond Christian School when the inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student began in 2017 and continued over the years.

Police say Drooker was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

