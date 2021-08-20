Police: Former Christian school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former Richmond Christian School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former student.
According to the investigation Tara Drooker, 31, of Richmond, was a teacher at Richmond Christian School when the inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student began in 2017 and continued over the years.
Police say Drooker was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian. Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.