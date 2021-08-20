New parking decals for Jackson Ward residents on sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is time for Jackson Ward residents to renew their parking decals.

Residents must display the permit on their cars to park for more than the designed time restriction.

The current parking permits expire on Aug. 31.

Applicants must be the owner of the home or a renter. Property ownership and rental agreements will have to be verified.

For more information and to find the parking decal application, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.