New parking decals for Jackson Ward residents on sale

Parked cars
Parked cars((Source: KAUZ))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is time for Jackson Ward residents to renew their parking decals.

Residents must display the permit on their cars to park for more than the designed time restriction.

The current parking permits expire on Aug. 31.

Applicants must be the owner of the home or a renter. Property ownership and rental agreements will have to be verified.

For more information and to find the parking decal application, click here.

