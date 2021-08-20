McAuliffe, Youngkin in tight race for governor, according to statewide poll

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a new statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, 40% of likely voters would vote for Terry McAuliffe while 37% would vote for Glenn Youngkin.

23% of voters remain undecided or unwilling to vote for either candidate.

The poll featured phone interviews, both mobile and landline, interviews from Aug. 4-15. At least 823 adults in Virginia took part in the poll.

Voters have three more months left to vote who will become the commonwealth’s next governor.

