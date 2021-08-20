Hopewell Schools test teachers for COVID after ‘critical’ staffing shortage closes schools Friday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Schools was closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all the schools.

Both in-person and virtual instruction were canceled for Aug. 20, but it was still a workday for staff.

The school district established COVID-19 testing for all staff at Hopewell High School. The Crater Health District said it and VDH are working with the school system to conduct between 500 and 700 PCR COVID tests.

“Our message is that when the students and staff leave the building, they need to be just as safe with the things that they practice in the school building,” said CHD Epidemiologist Katrina Saphrey. “This is another aspect, another layer of prevention efforts to make sure that when they bring students and staff and teachers back into the classroom, they’re doing so as safely as possible.

The CHD says the results for the tests will take up to 48 hours to come back.

“Our school community includes some of our youngest residents - many of whom are too young to be vaccinated - so it is vitally important to take all the measures we can to protect them,” said Crater Health District Director Dr. Alton Hart. “We are working diligently with the school system to develop sustainable plans to keep our students, teachers and other school staff healthy.

The school system says it’s closely working with VDH and the state department of education to see if there will be enough staffing in schools by Monday.

“We are evaluating all aspects of our plans and procedures as we are in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health,” the division posted on Facebook.

“The Crater Health District is working with the Hopewell City Public School system to continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff amidst the high level of COVID-19 in the community. The health district is helping the school system implement additional mitigation strategies, including testing of school staff members and establishing a weekly screening protocol,” the Crater Health District said.

Friday evening, Hopewell Schools tweeted out that it’s holding a special board meeting to discuss vaccination procedures. There is a closed session at 6 p.m. and an open session at 6:30 p.m.

We have a special called School Board Meeting on Monday, August 23, 2021. There is a closed session at 6:00 p.m. and an open session at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vcIXPSdtJJ — Hopewell Schools (@HopewellSchools) August 21, 2021

