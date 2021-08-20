Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hopewell Schools closed Friday due to ‘critical staffing shortages’

Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages”...
Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all the schools.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Schools will be closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all the schools.

Both in-person and virtual instruction is canceled for Aug. 20. It will still be a workday for staff, who should report at the regular time.

“We are evaluating all aspects of our plans and procedures as we are in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health,” the division posted on Facebook.

Any family wanting a student meal Friday should call the school office by 10 a.m. It will be available for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Our goal continues to be to provide in-person instruction in a way that we maximize health and safety,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
COVID-19
VDH: 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Generic photo of traffic
Experts: Check your car insurance because prices could start to go up
Bryan Bradley is a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns to his hands.
Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
Gov. Northam weighed in on the state's bus driver shortage Thursday after announcing 19 school...
Gov. Northam weighs in on bus driver shortages plaguing the Commonwealth