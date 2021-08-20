Friday Forecast: Heavy early morning rain, then scattered downpours this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A flash flood watch is in effect today for potential downpours on a cloudy, humid, and not hot Friday in August

FRIDAY: HUMID and cloudy with early morning rain. Then Mainly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Localized 3″+ rain possible. High in upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100% in the pre-dawn hours, then 70% during the day)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially east of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

