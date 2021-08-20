Former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is some heartbreaking news about a familiar face in Richmond television for nearly two decades, former WRIC anchor Lisa Schaffner has passed away.

Lisa was the evening anchor at TV 8 from the early 90s until 2008.

From there, Lisa went on to take a role at UNOS as the marketing director.

If you ever met Lisa, you know her energy and enthusiasm were contagious.

Lisa will always be remembered for the mark she left in our industry and community.

She was 59 years old.

Everyone at NBC12 sends our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and colleagues at WRIC.

