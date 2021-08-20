Driver charged after crash that killed Virginia brothers

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed two brothers in March.

The Free Lance-Star reports that a Spotsylvania grand jury indicted 19-year-old Dylan Andres Abernathy of Spotsylvania on six charges, including driving under the influence and the two manslaughter charges.

According to police and court documents, Abernathy lost control of a Toyota Highlander and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire and Javontae and Jaquan Bundy died at the scene.

Abernathy and two others were seriously injured. Court records allege that Abernathy was intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle after the crash.

Abernathy was arrested Wednesday and has been released.

