PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police say a crash investigation is underway in the 2200 block of South Crater Road.

All lanes on South Crater Road are closed north and south between Morton Avenue and Holly Hill Drive.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.