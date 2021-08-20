Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County to host event honoring Little League team

Chesterfield County will be hosting a community event to honor the Chesterfield Little League...
Chesterfield County will be hosting a community event to honor the Chesterfield Little League Softball team.(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting a community event to honor the Chesterfield Little League Softball team.

The team made their first-time appearance in the Little League Softball World Series and advancing to the final game of the tournament.

Masks will be required inside and space is limited.

The event will take place on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Manchester High School Auditorium at 12601 Bailey Bridge Road.

