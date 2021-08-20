Chesterfield County to host event honoring Little League team

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be hosting a community event to honor the Chesterfield Little League Softball team.

The team made their first-time appearance in the Little League Softball World Series and advancing to the final game of the tournament.

Masks will be required inside and space is limited.

The event will take place on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Manchester High School Auditorium at 12601 Bailey Bridge Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.