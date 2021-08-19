Healthcare Pros
Virginia to use $10.5 million grant to get electric buses for schools

The governor will speak more on the buses at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Capitol Square.
The governor will speak more on the buses at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Capitol Square.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The governor announced that over $10.5 million in grants will replace 83 diesel buses with electric and propane buses across school districts in Virginia.

The funds come from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

By providing clean bus alternatives, the DEQ will help the state:

  • Achieve clean energy goals
  • Reduce air pollution
  • Mitigate climate change

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” Governor Northam said. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the Commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”

A total of 19 school districts will be receiving these funds.

The following three schools in Central Virginia will be receiving these funds:

  • Caroline County will receive $265,000 in funds with one electric bus.
  • Chesterfield County will receive $96,226 in funds for ten propane buses
  • Louisa County will receive $530,000 in funds with two electric buses.

Electric buses are emissions-free and are free of noise pollution and fossil fuels.

The DEQ will begin accepting applications in October for an additional round of funds for public school districts to purchase more propane and electric school buses.

