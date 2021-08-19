Healthcare Pros
VDH reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.8%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 731,287 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. In the last 24 hours, 2,764 new cases were reported.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,638 deaths have been reported, and 32,593 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate increased to 8.8%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 3,973 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 79,204 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,299,128 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 30,868 cases, 1,079 hospitalizations, 458 deaths
  • Henrico: 28,041 cases, 1,132 hospitalizations, 643 deaths
  • Richmond: 18,720 cases, 846 hospitalizations, 281 deaths
  • Hanover: 9,187 cases, 337 hospitalizations, 170 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,247 cases, 180 hospitalizations, 92 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,602 cases, 62 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The Virginia Department of Health tracks transmissions on its website, updated weekly on Mondays.

The latest map from VDH shows almost all Virginia localities as high or substantial transmission levels. All localities in Central Virginia have high transmission.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 156 per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 8-14.

Only one locality, Bath County, is listed as low transmission. Richmond County is the only area listed as moderate transmission.

View the VDH map here.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Click here to view the full map.

