VDH is preparing for COVID-19 booster shots, says capacity exists to handle next chapter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia health leaders say they have the capacity, after running the numbers on who would need a booster. And they are assured by the feds that the vaccine supply will be here when it’s time.

Pending FDA approval, the state will move forward with booster shots starting the week of September 20.

“We’re in a much different circumstance then we where when the vaccine rollout first started,” said Catherine Long, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

The state is still figuring out how it can notify you that it’s your time for a booster, which will be eight months after your last round of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Most health care workers and those in nursing home facilities will go first, solely because they were the first to get the shots as the became available earlier this year. Based off the numbers, the state estimates the largest crowd will need a booster in late December, about 320,000.

The state says 2,700 providers should be able to handle those numbers without needing mass vaccine clinics. That’s because those same providers helped inoculate around 500,000 people in the spring.

“As we go through, because it was graduated from when people got their second dose, will not see a big wave of everyone needing their booster shot at the same time,” said Long.

State health leaders say the sense of urgency and emergency is different heading into this part of the pandemic because we’ve been here before. The state would be able to set up mass vaccine clinics, if conditions warrant later this year.

“So it’s a little bit of a different circumstance last year we were in the circumstance where nobody had immunity or some people had immunity through natural infection but we weren’t sure how long that lasted and we had a small number of doses,” said Long.

VDH says there’s still no guidance on boosters for those who received J&J vaccines. But the hope is that will have more information in the coming weeks.

