Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDH is preparing for COVID-19 booster shots, says capacity exists to handle next chapter

Pending FDA approval, the state will move forward with booster shots starting the week of...
Pending FDA approval, the state will move forward with booster shots starting the week of September 20.
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia health leaders say they have the capacity, after running the numbers on who would need a booster. And they are assured by the feds that the vaccine supply will be here when it’s time.

Pending FDA approval, the state will move forward with booster shots starting the week of September 20.

“We’re in a much different circumstance then we where when the vaccine rollout first started,” said Catherine Long, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

The state is still figuring out how it can notify you that it’s your time for a booster, which will be eight months after your last round of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Most health care workers and those in nursing home facilities will go first, solely because they were the first to get the shots as the became available earlier this year. Based off the numbers, the state estimates the largest crowd will need a booster in late December, about 320,000.

The state says 2,700 providers should be able to handle those numbers without needing mass vaccine clinics. That’s because those same providers helped inoculate around 500,000 people in the spring.

“As we go through, because it was graduated from when people got their second dose, will not see a big wave of everyone needing their booster shot at the same time,” said Long.

State health leaders say the sense of urgency and emergency is different heading into this part of the pandemic because we’ve been here before. The state would be able to set up mass vaccine clinics, if conditions warrant later this year.

“So it’s a little bit of a different circumstance last year we were in the circumstance where nobody had immunity or some people had immunity through natural infection but we weren’t sure how long that lasted and we had a small number of doses,” said Long.

VDH says there’s still no guidance on boosters for those who received J&J vaccines. But the hope is that will have more information in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
The owner of a beloved meat shop is apologizing after it unexpectedly shut down, leaving...
Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Va.
VDH reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.8%
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
(FILE)
Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge