VDH: 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the deaths of two children in Central Virginia due to COVID-19.

One of the deaths was in the Chesterfield Health District and the other was in the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts.

The child that died in the Chesterfield Health District was between 10 and 19 years old.

“We are saddened that COVID-19 is affecting those so young, and on behalf of the Chesterfield Health District, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “Sadly, this tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is circulating within our communities and we all have a responsibility to continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus. This includes getting the COVID-19 vaccine and taking all prevention measures, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds.”

The Chesterfield Health District death is already reflected on the state’s health data.

Health officials said the child that died in the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts was between the ages 0 and 9.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news,” says Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of RHHD. “We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in this incredibly difficult time.”

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts’ death will be reflected on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday.

VDH said the child who died in the Richmond-Henrico Health District was the 10th in the state and second in the district.

