Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead
The owner of a beloved meat shop is apologizing after it unexpectedly shut down, leaving...
Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

Latest News

Bryan Bradley is a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns to his hands.
Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
Police: Man sought for selling stolen tools, using stolen ID at pawnshop
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb