Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tips on helping kids get on a bedtime routine for school

A child going to bed.
A child going to bed.(WAGM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The summer felt short, but doesn’t it every year? School days are coming! This also means it’s already time to transition to steady routines and a good night’s sleep ahead of school.

Back to school usually means back to a routine. Local sleep expert Becca Campbell, with Little Z Sleep, has some tips for families.

“So if you look at your calendar, you know ‘ok we’ve got vacations, I’m going back to work, we’re starting school again, they’re going to start daycare’, I would not suggest making all those transitions within one week period of time,” Becca Campbell said. “If we can spread those out a little bit to acclimate the child, acclimate the baby, to acclimate your school-aged child to these differences and communicate that, especially to a school-aged child and preschool child. Communicating what’s changing is going to be so helpful.”

Campbell says role-playing can be really helpful for little kids. Role-play what it’s like to get ready for bed, pack your backpack and get ready for daycare or school. Maybe consider a family practice run.

“I think the biggest thing is communication, practicing and then give yourself a lot of grace like a 4-6 week period because change is hard,” Campbell said. “It’s hard on us, but we kind of know in our head what a calendar looks like. Babies, toddlers and preschoolers have no idea what time is like. They think two weeks is tomorrow. So, you have to be able to give them the expectations well in advance but give them a whole lot of grace as we make these changes.”

For older kids, it’s easy to let go of more routines in the summer. But just like younger children, practice and routine help. Do this by setting expectations such as cutting screen time before bed, and encourage kids to get outside.

“Those small things we can do at bedtime routine honestly change the whole rest of your nighttime projection and it is something anyone can do no matter their age,” Campbell said. “It just takes some of that willingness to take that first step to make the change.”

Start practicing now, so you’re ready to go for class.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Patricia Hill called 12 On Your Side to warn others about the car wrap scam, after she lost...
‘I believed it’: Woman warns others about car wrap scam
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
Pedestrians pass the Old Navy store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, Wednesday, July 14,...
Old Navy to get rid of plus-size women’s clothing, offers BODEQUALITY instead
The owner of a beloved meat shop is apologizing after it unexpectedly shut down, leaving...
Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

Latest News

Driver charged in crash that killed 1-year-old girl, injured several others
Bryan Bradley is a Richmond firefighter recovering from burns to his hands.
Community raising money for firefighter injured while saving family from burning home
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
Police: Man sought for selling stolen tools, using stolen ID at pawnshop
COVID-19 cases in Va.
VDH reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.8%