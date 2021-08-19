Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid with rain chances building toward evening

Rain likely tonight and tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be hot and humid Thursday with another pulse of rain arriving late in the day, leading to a showery Friday. A dry spell likely early next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with rain chances staying low until very late in the day. Rain likely this evening and tonight. Highs in the low 90s. (Late-Day Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a few storms during the morning. Scattered showers into the afternoon and early evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

