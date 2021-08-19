Healthcare Pros
Spike in COVID-19 cases causes some Central Va. hospitals to divert patients

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Central Virginia hospitals are having to divert patients due to a spike in COVID-19 patients.

Old Dominion EMS Alliance said its service area has been placed on Stage 3- “BLACK” Diversion Status. ODEMSA said, “this means at minimum 8 of the 26 hospitals in the ODEMSA region have reported diversions based upon their internal guidelines.”

ODEMSA Executive Director Heidi Hooker said this is the longest the organization has been on this type of diversion status.

Hooker said that if a patient requests a certain hospital, they will still be taken there but may have to wait.

In a true emergency, patients will be taken to the nearest hospital. No hospitals are closed to new patients.

ODEMSA services Amelia, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charles City, Charlotte, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Hanover, Henrico, Goochland, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Surry, Sussex; the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond, and South Boston; and the towns of Ashland, Farmville and South Hill.

More information about the diversion status can be found, here.

