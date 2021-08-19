Healthcare Pros
Some Central Virginia schools take phased approach with students’ return

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As some Central Virginia schools get ready for students to return for the 2021-22 academic year, there are some divisions that are taking a phased approach to bring children back.

Chesterfield

This is the first time since the 1980s that Chesterfield will bring students back before Labor Day. Most schools open to students on Aug. 23, but two year-round schools opened on July 19.

Here is the going back-to-school plan:

  • Aug. 23 will be the first day of school for all students in grades 1-5.
  • All kindergarten students will have a staggered schedule for the first week. Some will start Aug. 23-24, while other kindergarten students will attend Aug. 25-26. Schools will assign students their specific days.
  • Kindergarten students will report daily starting on Aug. 27.
  • Aug. 23 will be the first day for sixth- and ninth-grade students.
  • All other middle and high school students start on Aug. 24.

For more information, click here.

Hanover

Hanover County Public Schools students will return to the classroom after Labor Day.

Here is Hanover’s plan:

Only students making significant transitions will return on Sept. 7. These students include:

  • Pre-K
  • Kindergarten
  • First grade
  • Third grade at John M. Gandy Elementary School only
  • Sixth grade
  • Ninth grade
  • Any student new to Hanover County Public Schools
  • Any student transitioning from the Online School back to the face-to-face environment
  • Any student new to the Online School

All other in-person and online students will return on Sept. 8.

For more information on Hanover’s plan, click here.

