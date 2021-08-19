Healthcare Pros
Richmond family remembers young mother, children killed in weekend house fire

By Brent Solomon
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones of a young Richmond mother and her two little children tragically killed in a house fire are opening up about the tragedy.

Twenty-two-year-old Jasmine Allen along with her 4-year-old son, Kayden, and 8-month-old daughter, Jadae, lost their lives when flames ripped through their South Richmond home on Sunday.

“We’re going to wreck our brain trying to ask why and how. It’s just going to break us. Only God knows,” Jerrica Finney said about the deaths of her cousins.

Relatives say the blast of the fire forced Allen through a window. A neighbor rushed to the scene to get the others out. That’s when Allen’s brother, Jamel, woke up but before he would get out, he ran into the flames.

“He ran immediately upstairs to his niece and his nephews. He said he couldn’t see. It was so dark,” Finney said. “His face and his arms and his legs are burned because he was trying,” Cathy Allen said about her nephew.

He’s expected to be released from the hospital soon. Unfortunately, 4-year-old Kayden and 8-month-old Jadae and their mother wouldn’t make it. Their aunt had just spoken with them on Facetime the night before.

“Jadae was laying on the camera and she was rubbing her stomach like ‘Aunt where the chicken at,’” Allen recalled fondly. “I was like ‘oh, we will see you in the morning and everything,’ but the morning went the opposite way.”

Loved ones describe the young mother as outgoing, a recent graduate of Huguenot High, where she sang in the choir. She loved to sing.

“She used to love Adele…She pretty much turned us on to all the new songs. She was like ‘but you haven’t heard this one yet,’ and we’ll start singing and be like ‘OK girl.’ She loved all the genres. She didn’t have a favorite. She loved all of them,” Finney and Allen recalled.

Little Kayden loved watching cartoons and eating bananas.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Allen said thinking of her family’s loss. Now, they’re planning to cherish their memories as they cling to what they believe Allen would want them to do. “Carry on but just keep me in your heart.”

Authorities are still working to figure out what caused the fire. A firefighter was also injured responding to the scene. He severely burned both of his hands and had to have surgery. He remains in the ICU.

Allen’s family has set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. You can find it here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

