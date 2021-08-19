Police: Man sought for selling stolen tools, using stolen ID at pawnshop
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police say a man is being sought after stealing tools from a pawnshop using a stolen ID.
According to police, the incident occurred on Aug. 8.
The suspect is described as a black man with a goatee, around 30 years old and was wearing a red alien shirt and a single key on a lanyard around his neck.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
