Police: Man sought for selling stolen tools, using stolen ID at pawnshop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police say a man is being sought after stealing tools from a pawnshop using a stolen ID.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug. 8.

The suspect is described as a black man with a goatee, around 30 years old and was wearing a red alien shirt and a single key on a lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.