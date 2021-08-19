News to Know for Aug. 19: Plans for booster shots; Electric buses in Va.; Humid, rain likely this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!

Hot, Humid With Rain Chances

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with rain chances staying low until very late in the day.

Rain likely this evening and tonight. Highs in the low 90s.

Two Charged In Deadly Richmond Shooting

Police say two people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Richmond after being arrested in Florida. Police were called to 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Once there, officers found Frederick Boatwright, a 30-year-old Richmond resident, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. (NBC12)

Ebony Webb, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ra-Shawn Dyson, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Plans For Booster Shots

U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines’ effectiveness is slipping.

The plan, as outlined by the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula will be providing an update on the vaccine plan in the state today at 1 p.m.

Surplus In Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam is out with a good economic forecast for the state. Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.

Governor Northam and Virginia Beach city officials hold Saturday afternoon press conference

Wednesday, Northam addressed the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly to kick off the state’s budget process. Lawmakers work on two-year budgets in Virginia, so this money is actually for the fiscal year 2022.

But the governor’s office says the $2.6 billion surplus can be used to help in the state’s recovery including utility support, rent relief and public health service.

Humanitarian Group Prepares For Afghan Refugees

t’s all hands on deck for a humanitarian group called the International Rescue Committee. The group is preparing for more Afghan refugees in the hopes of helping them become self-sufficient in their new homes.

The IRC has offices in Richmond and Charlottesville. The Richmond office says, in most cases, they have two to three weeks to prepare.

The goal of the IRC is to be there every step of the way for resettling the Afghan refugees: From arrival at the airport, and hopefully, later down the line to naturalized citizenship.

Electric Buses

Gov. Northam will be speaking on grants aimed at replacing diesel buses in the state with clean electric buses.

Chesterfield County is among the school districts in Virginia that have recently added two new electric buses to their fleet.

Electric buses are emissions-free and are free of noise pollution and fossil fuels.

Electric buses are emissions-free and are free of noise pollution and fossil fuels.

The governor will speak more on the buses at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Capitol Square.

RFD Canvasses Houses

Members of the Richmond Fire Department canvassed dozens of homes within the same neighborhood of the fatal house fire that took place on Sunday as part of their campaign called, ‘Fire Safety Five to Stay Alive’.

The campaign was launched in the spring.

Since May, the department says they have canvassed more than 15,000 homes across the city and installed more than 250 smoke alarms.

Final Thought

You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way - Walter Hagen

