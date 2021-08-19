Healthcare Pros
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of male orangutan

Taavi
Taavi(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the birth of a male orangutan named Taavi.

Taavi was born to first-time parents Farley and Zoe on March 2, 2021. Due to Zoe not showing maternal instincts towards Taavi, he is now receiving round-the-clock care from zoo staff.

Taavi
Taavi(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Taavi is receiving behind-the-scenes care at the zoo and is not on exhibit. He now weighs 10 pounds and is five months old.

