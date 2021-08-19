Mega Passport Center opening in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is opening a Mega Passport Center off of Midlothian Turnpike to ease some of the backlogs the Department of State has seen.

The USPS called it a ‘one-stop-shop,’ where people can have their official pictures taken for their passports and finalize documents before beginning the waiting process.

The backlog for getting a passport approved is unprecedented. In what used to be a couple of weeks-long processes has some waiting for over four months to receive their passports, sometimes resulting in canceled plans.

The Department of State said the backlog is due to limited in-person appointments available, an increase in people traveling for summer vacations, and then a flood of mail in passports because of the lack of appointments.

The goal of the Bon Air Mega Passport Center is to cut down on some of these long wait times. It opens on August 19th, at 11 a.m.

It will also be open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.