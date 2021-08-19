Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam to discuss grants for replacing electric buses in Virginia

The governor will speak more on the buses at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Capitol Square.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will talk about grants aimed at replacing diesel buses in the state with clean electric buses.

Chesterfield County is among the school districts in Virginia that have recently added two new electric buses to their fleet.

Electric buses are emissions-free and are free of noise pollution and fossil fuels.

The governor will speak more on the buses at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Capitol Square.

