Dr. Avula to provide update on vaccine plan for Virginia

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula will be providing an update on the vaccine plan in...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula will be providing an update on the vaccine plan in the state.

This will be the first press briefing after U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots. Gov. Northam says the state is already prepared for a third dose rollout.

Northam says Virginia will ‘be ready’ for COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Avula will be giving the update at 1 p.m. on Aug. 19.

