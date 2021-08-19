Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond posted on its Facebook page that it will be closing its doors for good.

“After over 10 years of changing Richmond’s attitude without changing its latitude and bringing a slice of the Florida Keys to the city, the owners of the Conch Republic are moving to the Keys full time,” the Facebook post said.

The last day for the restaurant to be open will be on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

“We want to thank all of our regulars and loyal customers; you are the BEST!! We will always consider you family. And most of all we’d like to thank our hundreds of staff who have made Conch what it is. And thank you Richmond for loving us as much as we have loved you,” the Facebook post said.

After over 10 years of changing Richmond's attitude without changing its latitude and bringing a slice of the Florida... Posted by Conch Republic Rocketts on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.