Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond announces it is closing

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Conch Republic Rocketts in Richmond posted on its Facebook page that it will be closing its doors for good.

“After over 10 years of changing Richmond’s attitude without changing its latitude and bringing a slice of the Florida Keys to the city, the owners of the Conch Republic are moving to the Keys full time,” the Facebook post said.

The last day for the restaurant to be open will be on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.

“We want to thank all of our regulars and loyal customers; you are the BEST!! We will always consider you family. And most of all we’d like to thank our hundreds of staff who have made Conch what it is. And thank you Richmond for loving us as much as we have loved you,” the Facebook post said.

Posted by Conch Republic Rocketts on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

