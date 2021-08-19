Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield man charged with having more than 50 marijuana plants

Charles Miller
Charles Miller(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man is facing several charges after police say he was found with more than 50 marijuana plants.

Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of Winterpock Road on Aug. 10 for the report of a man having more than four marijuana plants. It is now legal in Virginia for each household to own up to four marijuana plants.

An officer located Charles Miller and found nine plants that appeared to be marijuana in his truck bed.

The complainant, who owns the home with Miller, said there were more plants inside the house.

Police were given consent to search the house. Officers said they found 43 additional plants that appeared to be marijuana, along with about 1.5 pounds of bagged material that appeared to be marijuana.

Miller was charged with intent to sell, give or distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana and possessing more than 49 but no more than 100 marijuana plants.

