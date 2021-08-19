Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CDC recommends fully vaccinated adults receive booster COVID-19 vaccines | Rollout to start next month

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, the nation’s highest office and top health officials from the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated adults receive a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines when rollout begins Sept. 20. That recommendation from the CDC comes just days after its booster rollouts began for immunocompromised individuals.

VCU Health expert Dr. John McCarthy says while the vaccines are still effective, the evolution of new variants means the boost is more necessary.

“There was sufficient data from our ongoing monitoring of this virus, the vaccine, and what’s happening to make this a strong recommendation,” McCarthy said. “What’s driving this is also the emergence of the delta variant, which by and large, when I look at who is in our intensive care units, it’s basically full of young people who have not been vaccinated.”

McCarthy says that the data the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 95 percent effective against the disease, but its effectiveness is much less in those with weakened immune systems. He says there are two groups to consider with different booster recommendations, the first is those who are immunocompromised.

“The immunocompromised is a different population because there the recommendation is if you are at least 28 days after your second vaccine - get a third,” McCarthy said, “Those patients either have diseases or treatments or medications that actively interfere with the effectiveness of getting tighter protection.”

For everyone else whose been vaccinated, McCarthy says there’s no need to rush for that third dose. The CDC recommends that people wait up to eight months after their last vaccine dose.

Health experts recommend that the third shot be the same as the last vaccine received.

“For the general population, they’re suggesting that if you have been more than eight months after being given both doses, then that is when the booster shot should be given,” McCarthy said.

Those who were first to receive the vaccine at the beginning of the rollout out, like and first responders and those in nursing homes, should be first up to receive the booster, followed by those in lower phase groups.

McCarthy says that people should check with their doctor to see if they qualify to get that booster shot sooner than the general population.

“I’ve seen too many people in the intensive care unit wishing they had got their vaccine,” McCarthy said. “We have the ability to work together to maintain our health and the health of our community, but it requires getting vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
William Scott III
Man arrested for fourth DUI after doing donuts near shopping center
The severe risk is higher across Northern Virginia today, closer to the center of the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Low-end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia Today
Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 10 : Displaced Afghans reach out for aid from a local Muslim...
Afghan evacuees to arrive in the U.S. through Virginia and Wisconsin military bases

Latest News

Classroom
Some Central Virginia schools take phased approach with students’ return
Virginia is recording a $2.6 billion surplus.
Gov. Northam announces historic surplus to help with pandemic
‘They deserve to be in the classroom’: U.S. Secretary of Education visits Henrico as students...
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Henrico as students prepare to return to school
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 66% of Virginia adults fully vaccinated | More than 9.7 million doses administered