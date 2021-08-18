Wednesday Forecast: Downpours likely with a severe threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Fred bring an active weather day for Wednesday, with downpours and damaging winds possible!

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with tropical humidity. Scattered showers and storms start to pop up WEST of town shortly after sunrise and could make it to I-95 by late morning or midday. Rain chance continues through late afternoon. A flash flood watch is in effect since the ground is saturated and tornado warnings are POSSIBLE today.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, HOT and humid. Rain chance picks up again in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, with showers and storms possible at any point. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.