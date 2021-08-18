Healthcare Pros
UVA researchers believe blood pressure drugs may help some cancer patients

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study coming out of the University of Virginia suggests common blood pressure drugs may help colorectal cancer patients.

After reviewing outcomes of nearly 14,000 patients, researchers found ace inhibitors, beta blockers, and thiazide diuretics were associated with decreased mortality.

More research is needed to change existing treatments.

