Two water main breaks reported on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police report two water main breaks have occurred on Lauderdale Drive. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Police say the water main break happened yesterday, however crews are making the repairs this morning.

Lauderdale Drive water main break (NBC12)

The first water main break is located on northbound Lauderdale Drive between Francis Drake Drive and Gayton Road. Traffic is being detoured down Ridgefield Parkway to Gayton Road.

The second is located on Lauderdale Drive northbound at John Rolfe Parkway. Traffic is being detoured down John Rolfe Parkway to Gayton Road.

This is a developing story.

