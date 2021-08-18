Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Two water main breaks reported on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico

Drivers should use alternative routes
Lauderdale Drive water main break
Lauderdale Drive water main break(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police report two water main breaks have occurred on Lauderdale Drive. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Police say the water main break happened yesterday, however crews are making the repairs this morning.

Lauderdale Drive water main break
Lauderdale Drive water main break(NBC12)

The first water main break is located on northbound Lauderdale Drive between Francis Drake Drive and Gayton Road. Traffic is being detoured down Ridgefield Parkway to Gayton Road.

The second is located on Lauderdale Drive northbound at John Rolfe Parkway. Traffic is being detoured down John Rolfe Parkway to Gayton Road.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

William Scott III
Man arrested for fourth DUI after doing donuts near shopping center
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 10 : Displaced Afghans reach out for aid from a local Muslim...
Afghan evacuees to arrive in the U.S. through Virginia and Wisconsin military bases
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
We have a low end risk for a brief tornado as the remnants of Fred pass to the north and west...
First Alert Weather Day: Low-end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia Wednesday
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
News to Know for Aug. 17: COVID-19 booster shots; RPS mandates vaccines; Another rainy day possible

Latest News

Mayor Levar Stoney provides update on COVID-19 in Richmond.
Mayor Stoney updates city on COVID-19 in Richmond | Tomorrow is deadline for city employees to report vaccine status
Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students and anyone else...
Colonial Heights Public Schools to hold vaccine clinic
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond
Darryl Stuckey is fighting Cancer, so he made it his mission to get a Covid booster shot as...
Henrico man gets COVID booster vaccine, encourages others to get it when eligible