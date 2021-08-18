Healthcare Pros
Two men charged in Richmond deadly shooting arrested in Florida

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Richmond after being arrested in Florida.

Police were called to 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Once there, officers found Frederick Boatwright, a 30-year-old Richmond resident, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two men were later arrested by U.S. Marshals and deputies in Orange County, Florida.

Ebony Webb, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ra-Shawn Dyson, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Detectives continue to ask anyone who was in the area of the shooting and saw anything suspicious to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

