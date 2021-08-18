Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Richmond Fire Department canvassed homes as part of 'Fire Safety Five to Stay Alive' campaign

Since May, the department says they have canvassed more than 15,000 homes across the city and...
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Richmond Fire Department canvassed dozens of homes within the same neighborhood of the fatal house fire that took place on Sunday as part of their campaign called, ‘Fire Safety Five to Stay Alive’.

The campaign tells residents to do the following steps:

  • Get out and stay out of a house on fire. Make and practice a fire escape plan.
  • Clear the clutter, as it can become an obstacle to escape. Have a clear path to your exits.
  • Do not overload extension cords and power strips. Major appliances should be plugged directly into a wall outlet.
  • Have working smoke alarms and test them once a month. Replace your alarms after 10 years.
  • Always smoke outside. Never smoke in bed. Make sure cigarettes and ashes are put out completely.

The campaign was launched in the spring.

Since May, the department says they have canvassed more than 15,000 homes across the city and installed more than 250 smoke alarms.

