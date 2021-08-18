Petersburg shooting victim expected to recover
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 10 block of Lafayette Street.
Police said the victim’s injury is non-life-threatening.
The investigation is in the early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.
