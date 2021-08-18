Petersburg shooting victim expected to recover

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 10 block of Lafayette Street.

Police said the victim’s injury is non-life-threatening.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.

