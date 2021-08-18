Healthcare Pros
Over 66% of Virginia adults fully vaccinated | More than 9.7 million doses administered

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.(CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Aug. 18, at least 5,3234,375 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 62.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,723,344 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 55.3% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 74.5%. As of Wednesday, 66.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Aug. 18, 9,720,193 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 14,676.

In total, 10,705,425 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

