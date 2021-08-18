News to Know for Aug. 18: Henrico schools’ vaccines; Pre-school enrollment; Downpours, winds possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!

Downpours, Damaging Winds Possible

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with tropical humidity. Scattered showers and storms start to pop up WEST of town shortly after sunrise and could make it to I-95 by late morning or midday.

Rain chance continues through late afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect since the ground is saturated and tornado warnings are POSSIBLE today.

Overnight Shooting

A 19-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Richmond overnight Wednesday.

Officers found the teen in an alleyway off East 11th Street around 3 a.m.

Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday (WWBT)

So far police have not announced any suspect information in the shooting.

If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Henrico School Vaccines

Henrico County is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for students ahead of the school year.

Middle and high schoolers can get several required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on age and grade, students can get vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV, meningococcal virus and COVID-19.

The clinic is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Brookland Middle School.

Colonial Heights Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students and anyone else who is interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines such as the Hep-b, Meningococcal and the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

The vaccine clinic will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Heights Middle School on Aug. 18.

Pre-School Enrollment

Virginia’s state-funded preschool programs are expecting to see historic enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam.

The state department of education’s Virginia Preschool Initiative and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Preschool Grant Program are expected to serve more than 25,000 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds this year.

Northam credited the enrollment numbers to an increase in funding for the two programs.

Families can find more information on the Virginia Preschool Initiative here. Details on the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation and the mixed-delivery grant initiative here. Apply to the Child Care Subsidy Program at this link.

Vaccine Status Deadline

Today is the deadline for city employees to report their vaccine status.

It is unclear how many people have complied, but the mayor said vaccination rates were similar to the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney provides update on COVID-19 in Richmond. (City of Richmond, Facebook)

Mayor Stoney offered support to Richmond Public Schools, which voted in a Monday night meeting to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all teachers and staff. He said doing so will protect children as they return to the classroom.

Last week, third vaccine doses were recommended for immunocompromised people. Additional doses were approved for Pfizer and Moderna shots, but not Johnson & Johnson.

Booster Shots

There’s a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19: Virginia is now preparing for booster shots.

As early as Wednesday, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

“If and when that decision is made we’re going to be ready in Virginia and I encourage all Virginians to stay tuned, to follow the information,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Health officials say the additional dose should bolster waning immunity they are seeing in vaccine effectiveness studies.

Latest In Afghanistan

The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Pentagon officials said that after interruptions on Monday, the airlift was back on track and being accelerated despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders.

An image from the Department of Defense shows how crowded the transport planes are leaving the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Additional U.S. troops arrived and more were on the way, with a total of more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in the coming days.

The White House said 13 flights Tuesday airlifted 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents and their families from the Kabul airport, adding that the pace was expected to pick up Wednesday and through the week.

Over 1,900 Dead In Haiti From Earthquake

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll to 1,941 and the number of injured to 9,900, many of whom have had to wait for medical help lying outside in wilting heat.

The devastation is centered in the country’s southwestern area, where health care has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones.

Bodies continued to be pulled from the rubble, and the smell of death hung heavily over a pancaked, three-story apartment building. A simple bed sheet covered the body of a 3-year-old girl that firefighters had found an hour earlier.

Chesterfield Little League

The Chesterfield Little League Softball team will play Oklahoma in the Little League Softball World Series Championship game.

The girls took down Texas 7-5 in the semi-finals.

Chesterfield Little League Softball team wins Southeast Championship against Georgia. (Chesterfield Little League Softball)

The team will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

All games are aired on ESPN+ or ESPN.

Final Thought

It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up – Babe Ruth

