Mayor Stoney, Virginia Department of Emergency Management caution residents to prepare for hurricanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With hurricane season underway, Mayor Levar Stoney and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management spoke to the public on what they can do to prepare if and when severe weather strikes.

With the peak of hurricane season just weeks away, VDEM says this hurricane season is tracking to be more active than ever and they don’t want anyone being caught off guard. They took time out of Stoney’s press conference to remind folks to get ready now.

“Storms in Richmond are no joke,” Stoney said. “Obviously, there’s no imminent storm at the moment...no better time to prepare than yourself or your family for the potential of a storm.”

“Mid-season projections continue to be above average with 15 to 21 named storms,” Anthony McLean said, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services.

They suggest putting together an emergency plan with your family, such as where to meet up if your house were damaged, and put together a kit of the things you may need if a disaster were to strike. That kit should always have enough supplies on hand for at least three days.

“It’s going to have some of the stuff that you want to keep with you, so you’ve got that checklist to find your important documentation, medicines, if there is damage to your home, where can the family meet,” VDEM Chairperson Bill Lawson said.

VDEM also advises downloading the “code red” alerts, which provide mass notifications during an emergency.

