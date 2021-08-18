Humanitarian group prepares for Afghan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for a humanitarian group called the International Rescue Committee, as they prepare for more afghan refugees in the hopes of helping them become self-sufficient in their new home.

The IRC has office in Richmond and Charlottesville. The Richmond office says in most cases, they have two to three weeks to prepare. But with everything unfolding so fast overseas, sometimes they’re left with only days or even hours before fleeing families arrive:

“Sometimes only 2 to 3 hours before their arrival to Richmond, so our staff has been mobilized,” said Richmond site manager, Justin Gandy, addinf that staff has been trying to be as responsive as possible.

The goal of the IRC is to be there every step of the way for resettling the Afghan refugees: from arrival at the airport, and hopefully later down the line to naturalized citizenship.

“We’re helping enroll kids in schools, to get needed medical exams, enroll into English classes. We enroll in employment services, so that families can get prepared to work as soon as possible,” Gandy said of some of the services they provide for the families.

On a normal week, he says his office may see one or two new clients. Halfway through this week, they’ve already added half a dozen --all specifically tied to the Middle-East conflict.

Yearly, they average around 140 clients.

“I would not be surprised is we surpassed that, given the crisis and how fast these families would be able to travel. We would welcome as many that are in need of a safe space as possible.”

With such a large task, Gandy says the IRC can’t tackle it alone:

“With the situation unfolding as quickly as it is, I would say financial donations are always helpful, most flexible. These families are arriving on very short notice, and sometimes they’re having to stay in temporary housing, so financial contribution are well received.”

