Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Historical Marker to be dedicated to community established by former slaves after Civil War

During the mid-1940′s, the community prevented several attempts by the city to demolish it for...
During the mid-1940′s, the community prevented several attempts by the city to demolish it for a park.(Department of Historic Resources)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker will highlight Westwood Village, a community that was established by former enslaved African-Americans after the Civil War.

The community was originally located in Henrico County and was annexed by the city of Richmond in 1942. During the mid-1940′s, the community prevented several attempts by the city to demolish it for a park.

“Residents also combated segregation in Richmond’s public schools,” the marker reads.

A student from Westwood became the first Black student to attend Richmond’s Westhampton Junior High, in 1961, and Thomas Jefferson High, in 1962.

Friends of Westwood Playground is the marker’s sponsor and will dedicate the sign during an unveiling ceremony on Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Willow Lawn Drive and Dunbar Street in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

William Scott III
Man arrested for fourth DUI after doing donuts near shopping center
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 10 : Displaced Afghans reach out for aid from a local Muslim...
Afghan evacuees to arrive in the U.S. through Virginia and Wisconsin military bases
The severe risk is higher across Northern Virginia today, closer to the center of the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Low-end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia Today
Boy hit by train on Sunday Night.
Boy loses leg after being struck by train
Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a 19-year-old overnight Wednesday
19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime...
Two men charged in Richmond deadly shooting after being arrested in Florida
The severe risk is higher across Northern Virginia today, closer to the center of the remnants...
First Alert Weather Day: Low-end severe risk as Fred passes west of Virginia Today
COVID-19 cases in Va.
VDH reports over 2,500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 8.6%
Hanover County
Hanover celebrating 300th birthday with events, activities