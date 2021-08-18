Historical Marker to be dedicated to community established by former slaves after Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker will highlight Westwood Village, a community that was established by former enslaved African-Americans after the Civil War.

The community was originally located in Henrico County and was annexed by the city of Richmond in 1942. During the mid-1940′s, the community prevented several attempts by the city to demolish it for a park.

“Residents also combated segregation in Richmond’s public schools,” the marker reads.

A student from Westwood became the first Black student to attend Richmond’s Westhampton Junior High, in 1961, and Thomas Jefferson High, in 1962.

Friends of Westwood Playground is the marker’s sponsor and will dedicate the sign during an unveiling ceremony on Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. at the intersection of Willow Lawn Drive and Dunbar Street in Richmond.

