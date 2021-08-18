Henrico man gets COVID booster vaccine, encourages others to get it when eligible

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday, the federal government announced plans to soon encourage a third booster COVID shot for most Americans. That’s after the FDA gives the green light. But some people are already eligible for that third shot; that group includes those whose immune systems may not be able to fight off a COVID infection.

Step inside of Darryl Stuckey’s home in Henrico and you’ll see they take sanitization seriously.

“Of course we’ve been stocking up on Lysol and Pine-Sol and everything else,” he said.

The 57-year-old says he has good reason to.

“I had congestive heart failure. I had kidney failure. Now, I have cancer,” Stuckey said.

It’s why he says he’s being proactive during the pandemic. Tuesday, he went and got a third COVID-19 shot.

“One thing that I am not going to die from is not having a COVID shot, and that’s serious,” he said.

Right now, the CDC recommends people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely should receive a third shot. This only applies to people who received the initial two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Data is not yet available on whether those who got a Johnson and Johnson shot should get a booster.

Soon, the FDA could approve booster shots for most people, regardless of health conditions.

“Get it. It’s really nothing to think about. It’s something that you need to do,” Stuckey said.

“The biggest argument some people will tell you is ‘we don’t want a mandate. We don’t want to be told what to do’” NBC 12 said.

“We were told that we have to wear seatbelts now too, right? It’s mandated, so why not take this serious? When we were kids, we had to get Polio shots and all these others shots to go to school. So, what’s the difference?” Stuckey replied.

He has a serious outlook not only for himself but for his family. His son survived COVID while away at college. Now, his entire family is vaccinated.

Those with those serious health conditions who need a booster may be able to get them faster through a pharmacy or doctor. Click here to find out where you can get a booster vaccine near you.

As for the booster shots for the general public, if approved, the rollout in Virginia could take several months.

